Urvashi Rautela has put out a new photo on her Instagram page and once against stormed the internet. In her latest picture, the actress can be seen wearing a sexy yellow dress with a black cap. However, Urvashi did not share any information about her controversies. Urvashi Rautela is one of those leading actresses who remain active on social media.

Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela, who has several times turned our heads with her jaw-dropping sensuous photo shoots and dance moves has again come into the limelight and has been grabbing all headlines after she was recently spotted with Chunky Pandey’s son—Ahaan Pandey and was even trolled for copying Gigi Hadid post who is an American model on Instagram.

Talking about the post, the actor is seen wearing a pretty off shoulder lime dress rounding off her look with a black leather cap and can be seen showing off her collarbones and her to die for sexy curves.

Former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great and has also featured in successful films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, and her recent hit Hate Story 4.

The actor has more than 10 million followers who are crazy for her videos and photos.

Urvashi Rautela’s latest photo has garnered thousands of likes on Instagram. In a few hours, her new photo was liked by over 2 lakh people. Urvashi Rautela is among one of the leading celebrities who remains active on the social media and keeps on treating her fans with her photos and videos regularly.

The actress is currently in Thailand and a few days back did a show with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.

