Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is a charmer and her Instagram profile is jampacked with posts substantiating the fact. Although the beauty failed to found her niche in the Bollywood, her mounting online popularity makes her one of the prominent figures active on social media platforms. Every now and then, the Hate Story 4 actor keeps sharing her striking pictures online that gain a lot of attention. The diva boasts of over 12 million fans on photo and video sharing platform, Instagram and it is her interesting posts that keep making her the new talk of the town.

A few hours ago, followers discovered this old video from Urvashi’s Instagram diaries and made it trending on Instagram. The video has garnered over 653k hearts while the comment section is jampacked with compliments for the actor. The video is divided into two parts and both of them are equally scintillating. Going by the caption of the post, Rautela is performing Salsa + Merengue + Cha-Cha-Cha + Rumba + Samba + Paso doble + Jive in the video. She has been accompanied by a professional dancer and both of them are complimenting each other. Here’s take a look at this fun-filled video.

Well, it is not the only post posted by Urvashi that has been turning heads on the Internet. Her entire account is filled with pictures and videos of the flamboyant actor. Here we have compiled some of the best from her Instagram collection:

