Urvashi Rautela sexy video: Urvashi Rautela now owns 13 million fans on Instagram and she just can't stop flaunting it. The diva has recently posted a new video to celebrate the news and her followers can't be happier. Donning a beige coloured nightdress, the diva is swaying to the beats of Camila Cabello - Havana and the video is unmissable.

Besides being a prominent model, Urvashi Rautela is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. She boasts of 13 million fans on the photo and video sharing platform and it is her striking posts that should be credited for the mounting popularity. The diva barely misses a chance to share new posts via her Instagram handle that makes her followers’ favourite. Recently, the diva has posted a new video via her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on the photo and video sharing platform.

It has been an hour since Urvashi posted a new video on her Instagram handle and it is already taking the Internet by storm. Donning a beige coloured nightdress, the diva is swaying to the beats of Camila Cabello – Havana. The diva has kept her tresses open to one side and the way she is grooving will make you sway too. The video has garnered over 4 lakh views on Instagram till now while the comment section is bombarded with the compliments for the diva. Here’s take a look at Urvashi’s Rautela’s latest sexy video that has been wreaking havoc on Instagram:

Urvashi has won many beauty peagent sin life, however, she could not make it big in the Bollywood. The diva has played the lead in Hate Story 4 but the film failed to impress the audiences. Keeping the bad phase aside, Urvashi keeps moving with a bright smile on her face. The diva is an epitome of beauty and we have compiled some of her best pictures available on the Instgaram that are enough to leave you spellbound.

