A few hours ago, the Hate Story 4 actor has posted this new picture via her Instagram handle and it has been creating massive tides online. Donning a Rocky Star gown, the diva looks raw and sassy. The unconventional pair of accessories is also taking the tempt quotient to next level.

Urvashi Rautela is undoubtedly among the B-town lasses who makes heads turn with her curvaceous body and flawless beauty. This remarkable beauty marked her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie Singh Saab The Great. Although the diva failed to find her niche in the industry, she definitely rules the photos and videos sharing platform, Instagram. The actor keeps sharing her candids, photoshoots and sometimes selfies with her Instagram followers. Urvashi is the name that stands for sassy in Bollywood as she barely shies away from showcasing her bold side in front of her fans.

A few hours ago, the Hate Story 4 actor has posted this new picture via her Instagram handle and it has been creating massive tides online. Donning a Rocky Star gown, the diva looks raw and sassy. The unconventional pair of accessories is also taking the tempt quotient to next level. The picture has so far garnered over thousands of likes while the compliment section of the post is filled with compliments for the beauty. Before describing her beauty further, take a look at this uber hot picture featuring Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi became a prominent name after she was crowned Miss Diva in 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. The beauty made her fans drool as she appeared in hotter than ever avatar in Hate Story 4 in 2018. She has also acted in the film Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. Besides this, she was also featured in a few video songs. Meanwhile, here is an assortment of Urvashi’s hotter than hell pictures, take a look:

