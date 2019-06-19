Urvashi Rautela has taken Instagram by storm after she accused the media of giving excessive credence to her ex-public relations associate after he deliberately decided to harm her career. She has directed her anger towards the media who according to her are giving undue importance to her ex-publicity manager.

Actress Urvashi Rautela lashed out at the media for giving too much credence to claims made by her ex-public relations manager Kapil Mishra. She accused Mishra of deliberately trying to sabotage her career. She shared a post on Instagram that the media’s willing ear to the rumours floated by the ex-PR manager has ended up harming her image and character. She said the media has not even checked with her if the outrageous claims made by Mishra were true or not. Rautela said it’s really sad how cheap people go about destroying people’s character and reputation once their service was no longer required. The actress said she has enjoyed an impeccable reputation after years of hard work and efforts.

The post has gained attention also because this has been a heartfelt note instead of the actress’s usual posts of photos. In the note, she also accused Mishra of consuming drugs and blackmailing her. Urvashi Rautela revealed that her team asked her to take a firm stand on the issue after reports started circulating alleging that she had turned to prostitution.

Kapil Mishra is said to have been taken off her PR group after he deliberately started damaging her career. He targeted her for his personal grievances and even tarnished Urvashi’s personal manager Prashant Appu’s image by publishing wrong information about him.

This is what her post said:

Urvashi started her career in Bollywood with the film Singh Saab the Great which was released in 2015. She has also featured in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate story 4. She is currently shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film Pagalpanti. The movie also features John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’cruz, Pulkit Samrat and Kirti Kharbanda. Urvashi spoke to FHM magazine about the movie and said Pagalpanti is a lighthearted movie and everyone from kids to adults will love it. She also said she truly feels blessed as she got a chance to work with such talented actors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App