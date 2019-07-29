Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is known as the ladies man and has been linked up with several Bollywood beauties in the past. Lately, the cricket all-rounder has been linked to Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela for quite some time now. Rumors of Hardik Pandya dating Urvashi Rautela have been doing rounds on social media for a long time.

However, slamming all the dating rumors, Have Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela in a recent Instagram and YouTube said that she is extremely upset and angry because of the speculations surround her and Hardik. Sharing a screenshot of a video story which is talking about her alleged affair with Hardik Pandya, Urvashi Rautela requested all the media sites and channels to stop posting such ridiculous videos on the Internet as she is answerable to her family.

Urvashi wrote that she has a family to answer to and such videos are creating more problems and troubles for her. She also slammed all rumours and speculations of her affair with the Indian cricketer and said that she is not dating Hardik. According to media reports, Hardik Pandya and Urvashi Rautela met at a party last year in 2018 and had an instant connection post which they started seeing each other.

However, they have denied all dating rumours. Earlier, Hardik Pandya has been linked up to Bollywood actresses like Parineeti Chopra, Shibani Dandekar, Elli Avram and Esha Gupta. It is said that when Elli Avram wanted commitment, Hardik Pandya broke up with her as he did not want to be in a serious relationship.

Urvashi Rautela, who was last seen in erotic-thriller Hate Story 4, will be next seen in Pagalpanti which stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Pulkit Samrat and Arshad Warsi. She is known for working in movies like Singh Saab the Great, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, among a few others. She is also a phenomenal dancer and has starred in several item numbers such as Daddy Mummy, Haseeno Ka Deewana, Challobay, among others.

