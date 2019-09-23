Urvashi Rautela Boney Kapoor viral video: Actress Urvashi Rautela backs Boney Kapoor on the inappropriate touching controversy. The diva says, he is the most respectful man and people must think twice before damaging someone's image. The Diva added that the photo angle was taken in such a way which made it looks bad.

Urvashi Rautela slams trolls for disrespecting Boney Kapoor in viral video, says it was blown out of proportion

Urvashi Rautela Boney Kapoor viral video: Several months ago a video was badly troll of an actress Urvashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor, in which Urvashi was allegedly touched inappropriately by Boney Kapoor. However, in a recent interview, Urvashi opens up about the incident and said: The video was badly trolled but there was no such thing inappropriate.

Urvashi added that she was supposed to work with Tamil superstar Ajith but due to her tight date schedule she couldn’t work with him, so if she hadn’t worked with him, doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a relationship with Boney.

Also Read: Marjaavaan director says Siddharth Malhotra’s character hold similarity to Jackie Shroff’s Hero, Amitabh Bachchan’s Dewaar and Sunny Deol’s Jeet

Urvashi further added and said, The party was of Jayantilal Gada’s son Akshay Gada’s wedding in which Boney was also present and so we just clicked a picture, but the way photo was captured, it looked weird. After the incident, she got calls from everywhere which made her blown out of proportion.

Urvashi also added, that trollers, disrespected Boney Kapoor sir, as he is a true gentleman and it made her unhappy because before trolling people don’t think twice before destroying anyone’s reputation. On the professional front the actress is riding high as she has many big-budget films on her career plate, the diva till now has worked in more than film and from very film she marked her mettle in the industry and for this year 2019, the actress will recreate her prowess acting magic with the film Pagal Panti.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App