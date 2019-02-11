Urvashi Rautela sexy photo: The Singh Saab The Great actor Urvashi Rautela never skips a chance of flaunting her sexy dance moves in the songs. The gorgeous lady who has over 13.6 million followers, is also one of the social media freak who makes sure her fans are well updated about her personal as well as professional life. Take a look at her latest uber-hot Instagram post that has already garnered over 428k likes on social media.

Urvashi Rautela sexy photo: With over 13.6 million followers on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela who is one of the most prominent models of India, took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot photos in a pastel blue coloured shinny lehenga. Flaunting her flat stomach and a die for smile in the photos, Rautela simply took our breath away. Her happy Teddy day surprise for fanbase on phot-sharing app came as a perfect treat like a cherry on the cake. Donned in the Indian attire, Urvashi in her latest Instagram post looks like a gorgeous party ready lady.

Her pink lips and on the point hair do with silver-golden coloured jewellery is simply complimented her look of the dayactor. This is not the first time that Singh Saab The Great has set the Internet on fire with her sexy pictures. She is quite famous for her sizzling photos on social media, here’s the proof to it. Take a look at the pictures which has already garnered over 428k hearts on it.

Hate Story star who forced us to groove to the beats of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Love Dose by her unmissable dancing skills, is all set to make you all go gaga with her acting in John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi starrer Pagalpanti. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6, this year.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the super hit tracks of Urvashi Rautela:

