Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Parrot Clutch At Cannes 2025, Internet Says ‘Moulin Rouge Meets Mayur Vihar’

Urvashi Rautela’s parrot clutch and bold gown at Cannes 2025 drew wild internet reactions. Her Judith Leiber bag cost ₹4.68 lakh, sparking meme-fest online.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela turned heads on May 13 at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival with a dramatic and unconventional red carpet look. She appeared before the screening of Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day) in a structured gown full of bold colors blue, red, and yellow designed by Michael Cinco.

However, it was her eye-catching accessory that grabbed the Internet’s attention. Urvashi carried a crystal-studded, parrot-shaped clutch from luxury designer Judith Leiber. The quirky handbag, reportedly worth $5,495 (around ₹4.68 lakh), quickly sparked an online meme fest.

The Internet exploded with reactions. Social media fashion page Diet Sabya shared photos of her look, leading to a flood of sarcastic and hilarious comments.

One user quipped, “Giving ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’ realness.”

Another asked, “Is it a satire on camp?”

A third joked, “Urvashi devi ready for Jagran.”

And someone even wrote, “We want her drag performance on Dabidi Dabidi.”

The reference to Dabidi Dabidi, a song from the film Daaku Maharaaj featuring Urvashi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, wasn’t missed by fans. The song was widely trolled earlier for its “indecent” dance steps.

Apart from the colorful gown and flamboyant clutch, Urvashi’s look included an extravagant headpiece and heavy makeup that added to the dramatic flair.

Her appearance may have been bold and fashion-forward, but the reactions online proved once again that netizens never miss a chance to turn couture into comedy.

