Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Leaked’ Bathroom Video Explained: Who Was Behind It And Why Was The Ghuspaithiya Scene Released?

When a video showing Urvashi Rautela changing clothes in a bathroom surfaced online in 2024, it quickly triggered concern, speculation and a fierce debate over privacy. The clip was widely described as a leaked private video before the truth emerged: it was actually a scene from her film Ghuspaithiya.

Months later, Rautela revealed that there was more to the story. According to the actor, the scene was deliberately released by the film’s makers after they sought permission from her team.

Who Was Behind Urvashi Rautela’s Bathroom Video?

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rautela said the makers of Ghuspaithiya approached her team during a difficult financial period. She claimed the producers were struggling with debt and had even been forced to sell land. According to Rautela, the filmmakers discussed the situation with her business manager and other members of her team before asking whether the bathroom scene could be released ahead of the film to generate attention.

She also clarified that the clip was not an additional or specially created video. It was footage from the actual film.

Why Was The Scene Released Early?

Rautela said the intention was to create buzz around a film that was struggling to attract attention. She also described the move as a way of raising awareness about the film’s subject, which deals with privacy and surveillance.

The timing initially led many social media users to believe that the video was a genuine privacy breach. A subsequent audio clip involving Rautela and her manager further fuelled speculation about whether the incident was part of a publicity campaign.

What Is Ghuspaithiya About?

Directed by Susi Ganesan, Ghuspaithiya is a Hindi crime drama and a remake of the 2017 Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. The film stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi and explores themes of privacy, technology, relationships and digital intrusion. It was released in theatres on August 9, 2024.

Rautela has maintained that the scene was part of the film and praised both Ganesan’s direction and the performances of her co-stars. The episode remains one of the more unusual examples of a film promotion blurring the line between a supposed social-media leak and a planned publicity strategy.