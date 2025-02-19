Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut From ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix? Sources Reveal ‘Rumours Are Baseless’

It was discovered that all of Urvashi Rautela's acting scenes were removed from the Netflix release of Daaku Maharaaj. This has left many of her fans disheartened, particularly those who had been waiting eagerly to see her perform in the digital release of the film following its theatrical success.

Rumours that Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from the movie ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ were deleted by Netflix just prior to the movie’s digital streaming launch were buzzing aound the Btown, however, sources close to Netflix have revealed that these were just ‘baseless rumour’ and no scenes have been deleted.

The movie, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Bobby Kolli, is all set to go on streaming on Netflix from February 21, 2025.

Here’s what happened

Urvashi Rautela’s absence from Daaku Maharaaj’s release poster on Netflix was talk of the town. Although many other leading actors like Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath were highlighted in the release, Urvashi Rautela’s name did not feature anywhere in the releases. Although Rautela has a key role in the movie and is promoting it, she was nowhere to be seen on the release posters, prompting her fans to query the platform for their choice.

Netflix subsequently published individual character slides, and two images of Rautela were featured. The move, however, did little to quell the increasing outrage among fans, who perceived that her work in the movie had been downplayed.

It was rumoured that all of Urvashi Rautela’s acting scenes were removed from the Netflix release of Daaku Maharaaj. This has left many of her fans disheartened, particularly those who had been waiting eagerly to see her perform in the digital release of the film following its theatrical success. The film, which earned a whopping ₹105 crore at the box office, received widespread acclaim for its action sequences and engaging storyline.

In response to recent rumors circulating online, sources close to Netflix have officially clarified that no scenes featuring actress Urvashi Rautela have been cut from the film in question. They confirmed that the movie will be released on the platform in its full theatrical form, just as it was seen in theaters, with no alterations to its content.

Urvashi Rautela in controversies

No stranger to the spotlight, Urvashi Rautela boasts a huge international fan base on social media platforms. With over 100 million followers, she has solidified her reputation as one of India’s most highly paid actresses. Rautela’s international recognition keeps mounting with each success in Bollywood and international recognition. Her huge influence and popularity have also placed her on the Forbes Instagram Rich List, where she is the youngest Indian celebrity to be listed.

Despite her success, Urvashi’s involvement in the promotion of *Daaku Maharaaj* recently attracted controversy. During her promotion, she made headlines for her insensitive comments about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, where she mentioned her luxury gifts and diamond-studded watch in the same context. Many felt that her actions were tone-deaf, especially given the serious nature of the event she was commenting on.

On the work front, Urvashi has many films lined up in her kitty, including highly anticipated roles in films like Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Kasoor with Aftab Shivdasani, and Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Expendables (Baap) with Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol. She is also slated to star in an international music video featuring Jason Derulo.

