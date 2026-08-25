Urvashi Rautela’s Tricolour Gown Sparks Controversy: What The Actress Said About The Flag Code Debate

Urvashi Rautela arrived at the Miss Universe India 2026 finale in Jaipur with a fashion statement that was difficult to miss. The actor and former beauty queen wore a dramatic gown inspired by the colours of the Indian tricolour, complete with a blue motif resembling the Ashoka Chakra. The look was intended as a tribute to India, but it soon became the subject of an online controversy.

Why Urvashi Rautela’s tricolour gown sparked backlash

The floor-length couture featured saffron, white and green elements, sequins and a long trailing silhouette. Urvashi, who was among the judges at the pageant, said the outfit was created as an artistic interpretation of what India meant to her rather than a reproduction of the National Flag. According to Urvashi, the gown took around three months to create and was designed by Belarusian designer Darya Chermashentseva of DASHA Fashion Couture. She said the colours, proportions, orientation and central motif were deliberately altered to make the outfit a piece of couture rather than a replica of the flag.

However, photographs of the gown prompted criticism on social media, with some users questioning whether the use of tricolour elements and a Chakra-like design in a floor-length outfit was appropriate.

What does the Indian Flag Code say?

The controversy also brought attention to India’s rules governing the National Flag. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 prohibits certain forms of disrespect towards the Indian National Flag, including intentionally allowing the flag to touch the ground or floor. The law provides for imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both for offences covered by the Act.

Importantly, the legal question in this case is not as simple as whether an outfit merely uses the colours of the flag. Urvashi maintains that her gown was an artistic interpretation and not the Indian National Flag itself.

Urvashi Rautela’s fashion statement

For Urvashi, the outfit was ultimately about national identity. Her appearance came at a pageant where she shared the judging panel with personalities including Sushmita Sen and Celina Jaitly. Kerala’s Kaziah Liz Mejo won the Miss Universe India 2026 title.

The controversy, meanwhile, has opened up a larger conversation about where patriotic fashion ends and the rules surrounding national symbols begin.