Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's latest video song with Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani titled Urvashi has been unveiled. The song has been crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The makers have released the song on social media and has already taken the Internet by storm. This song is a modern version of AR Rahman's 90s song Urvashi. Take a look!

Recently, Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to share a teaser of the video.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and has bagged a role for the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Kiara Advani has also been roped in for the movie as well.

With Arjun Reddy, director Sandeep Vanga will be making his debut in Bollywood.

On signing Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor said that he generally doesn’t watch Telugu films and it surprised him with its tonality, rawness, simplicity. The character fascinated him because of the emotional arc and originality. He also added that he really loved the character Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun. Also, he has performed so well.

On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have welcomed his second child which is a baby boy Zain. On being asked about who suggested the name, Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azeem said that it was Shahid Kapoor who named Zain.

