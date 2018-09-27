Urvashi song: As Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani come together for Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, they are all set to raise temperatures in their upcoming music single Urvashi. Sharing a poster of the same featuring sizzling chemistry between the duo, the song is scheduled to release tomorrow. Sung and penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song is the remake of 90's song Urvashi.

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who have been roped in for Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, are set to sweep everyone off their feet with their sizzling chemistry in an upcoming song. Scheduled to release tomorrow, i.e September 27, the song is the remake of 90’s popular hit song Urvashi. Raising excitement for the song, the makers of the song released the official poster of the song along with a teaser.

In the poster, the duo’s sizzling chemistry is raising excitement for the song. While Kiara is looking uber-hot in a sequined red dress, Shahid is looking dapper in his all-black outfit. Looking at the duo, it can be certainly said they are definitely going to mesmerise the fans with their dance m0ves and breathtaking chemistry.

Just after the poster was shared, it took social media by storm and fans could not stop complimenting their pair. In no time, the poster has garnered almost 184, 283 likes and countless comments. Sung and penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, choreographed by Sanjay Shetty and directed by Gifty, the song is expected to break several records.

Speaking about the song, Gifty told a leading daily that the duo has really turned up the heat with their sizzling chemistry. Since everyone knows Shahid is a great dancer, Kiara will shine through as a surprise element in the music video. He added that they have shot the song all across Mumbai in three days and he is sure that this song will become a part of everyone’s playlist.

