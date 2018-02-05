South Indian actress Anushka Shetty has made it big for her as her movie Bhaagmathie has crossed the $1 million mark in the US box office. She has also become the first South Indian actress to have such an achievement. The movie got released on January 26 in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The movie has gathered a number of positive reviews from the critics as well.

In India, the movie has crossed the collections of Anushka’s 2015 solo-lead film Rudhramadevi as well. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#AnushkaShetty becomes the 1st South Heroine to have a $1 Million Movie in #USA for a Heroine Solo Lead Movie as #Bhaagamathie enters the coveted Million Dollar Club!”Numerous celebs including Superstar Rajinikanth have hailed her performance in this flick. And she is now being hailed as ‘Lady Superstar’. The movie got released on January 26 in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The movie has gathered a number of positive reviews from the critics as well.

#AnushkaShetty becomes the 1st South Heroine to have a $1 Million Movie in #USA for a Heroine Solo Lead Movie as #Bhaagamathie enters the coveted Million Dollar Club! Lady Superstar Indeed! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Wj9NiQCUYN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 4, 2018

“A few have misconstrued it as a ghost movie with a reincarnation theme. But it is a contemporary thriller and she is only a fictitious character. I play an IAS officer Sanjana, which is one of the most thought-provoking characters I have ever done. There was plenty of scope for performance, thanks to director Ashok garu who waited for me with the script from 2012,” Anushka stated before the release of Bhaagmathie.