Drama series Suits will be renewed for the eighth season even after actors Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle will wrap up their work in the second half of season seven. To help fill the void, actor Dule Hill has been promoted to series regular, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Hill will join returning stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman in season eight. Adams and Markle will exit with a two-hour, wedding-themed season finale which will air on April 25.

“After seven seasons, Suits remains one of USA Network’s most beloved and popular series. While we’re excited for season eight, everyone at the US will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to Suits season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best,” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks at NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, in a statement.

The drama will further lean into Macht’s character Harvey Specter, who has been the focal point for the show since its start. Aaron Korsh, creator, and showrunner of Suits said: “I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years. Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the ‘Suits’ family, and we wish them well in their days to come.”

“Speaking of days to come, I am incredibly excited to welcome back our phenomenal crew and cast – Gabriel, Sarah, Rick, and Dule – who will continue the roller coaster ride with all of our amazing fans,” he added.