Usha Nadkarni Opens Up On Violent Childhood, Living Alone At 80 And Son’s Heartbreaking Remark

Usha Nadkarni who is popular for her portrayal of strong women characters in TV series such as Savita Damodar Deshmukh in ‘Pavitra Rishta’, but her own life story makes even the most interesting storybook come second to hers. Underneath her sharp dialogues and authoritative screen presence is a lifetime spent in pain, abandonment, and sacrifice.

In her recent conversation with Rajshri Marathi, the 80-year-old actress shed light on her own story, which is one of domestic violence, homelessness, and surviving alone in the city of Mumbai.

How Did An Abusive Childhood Shape Usha Nadkarni’s Resilience?

Well before her time arrived on the Marathi and Hindi entertainment scene, Nadkarni lived in an atmosphere filled with terror. Her father, who was an Air Force officer, used to control their house through his extremely violent and fiery temper.

“He was a very violent man, we were terrified of him. One of us would be beaten up, and the other two would run. Once, my brother was being beaten up for some reason, and I tried to stop my father. He attacked me with a ‘koita’ [a curved machete knife]. I got injured on my arm, and I had a play the next day. I went to perform with the injury.” — Usha Nadkarni

Despite all the scary instances of domestic violence, where she saw her father hitting her brother until he lost consciousness, Nadkarni did not give up on her love of the stage.

Why Did Her Mother Throw Her Belongings On The Street?

Under strict expectations in the family, it was considered not right to become an actor. Afraid of her father’s anger, Nadkarni first informed her mother, a schoolteacher, about her intention to become an actress.

Her mother disapproved of the idea, considering it disgraceful for a decent middle-class family to act. In their quarrel, her mother dumped all the things that belonged to Nadkarni into the street. Undaunted in her determination, the aspiring actress packed her things, stayed with a friend for one week and only then came back home after her father’s intervention. She continued acting, creating the foundation for over six decades of her successful career.

How Has Usha Nadkarni Navigated Decades Of Solitude And Separation?

The glittering world of TV screens aside, Nadkarni’s own story was one of enduring silence. She had long parted ways with her husband, but even then, she continues to have a cordial relationship with them without any animosity.

She has been living alone in her flat in Mumbai since 1987. Though shifting into an independent home made her uneasy at first, she adjusted to the solitary life later on.

“I’m used to it. I’ve been living alone since 1987. I’m not scared at all… If I die in my sleep, my neighbours would come knocking and think, ‘Buddhi ne darwaza nahi khola hai’.” — Usha Nadkarni

What Is Her Bond With Her Son Today After Years Of Career Sacrifices?

With her constant engagements with shooting Marathi theater and soap operas, she had no other choice but to depend upon her family in bringing up her son. With all her day’s schedule filled up with playing in theater plays, her son was brought up mostly by her mother and brother.

It was certainly a boon for her to carry forward her career, but emotionally it took its toll. Her son, who now lives overseas, has always made it a point to state that he has been mostly brought up by his grandmother. Even after understanding that emotional sacrifice, Nadkarni still faces her life at the age of 80 with the same determination and independence as before.



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