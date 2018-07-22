The much-awaited trailer of Anil Sharma's upcoming film Genius, which is the launchpad for the director's son Utkarsh Sharma, will be out on July 24. Utkarsh Sharma is the same cute boy who featured in his father Anil Sharma's blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel's son. Genius is a romantic-drama which will also be the big Bollywood debut of Ishita Chauhan.

The much-awaited trailer of Anil Sharma’s upcoming film Genius, which is the launchpad for the director’s son Utkarsh Sharma, will be out on July 24. Utkarsh Sharma is the same cute boy who featured in his father Anil Sharma’s blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel’s son. Genius is a romantic-drama which will also be the big Bollywood debut of Ishita Chauhan. Genius also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles and is slated to hit the big screen on August 24 this year.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to social media site Twitter to announce that the much-anticipated trailer of the Utkarsh Sharma-Ishita Chauhan film will be released on July 24. The teasers and songs of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and even the posters of the film have created a lot of curiosity among the audience.

Anil Sharma has previously directed films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Apne, Veer, Singh Saab the Great, among many others. Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan’s fresh chemistry is what has made this film a must watch.

The music of the film has been given by Himesh Reshammiya and Tanishk Bagchi. The teasers have already created a lot of buzz on the Internet and the first song of the film, Tera Fitoor became an overnight hit.

Anil Sharma also took t his Twitter account to share the news of the trailer getting released on July 14. Genius is one of the most awaited films of this year and will enjoy a solo run at the box office.

