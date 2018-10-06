One of the questions that arise on a common man's mind after reading all the reports and statements is, why the people at AIB kept working with Utsav even after knowing his indecent behaviour towards women. Secondly, if they knew about it, why didn't file a complaint? Were they busy cashing on his popularity?

Comedians are known for presenting people’s pains in such a manner that they turn out to be hilarious at times but with one of the prominent comedians who was a part of AIB, Utsav Chakraborty, being accused of molesting several girls on social media, the entertainment industry seems to be caught in a turmoil that has sent shock waves across the country. While on the one side Tanushree Dutta’s statements revealed a darker side of the industry, Utsav Chakraborty‘s case has exposed the double standards of some people belonging to the industry. Utsav Chakraborty‘s previous employer All India Backchod (AIB) issued a statement and apologised to everyone. However, one thing that the common man failed to understand was that when Tanmay Bhat issued the apology statement, he didn’t actually apologised but mocked the whole incident that had left scars on several women in his own creative manner.

Well, if one looks at Tanmay’s recent post little closely they can identify a ‘pun intended’ apology which was shared with a wink. AIB has been facing the ire of the people ever since it was found that Utsav Chakraborty was working with AIB since he first started molesting girls on social media.

In order to cover up the damage, AIB has issued a number of statements distancing itself from the controversy and safeguard the image they have. Recently, Tanmay Bhat re-posted the statement on the case from his official handle and shared it with a “wink”, mocking the sentiments of all those girls who were at the receiving end of the harassment.

A statement ; We're sorry pic.twitter.com/Lpa9HKyORb — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) October 5, 2018

AIB has also been criticised by its fans after it was revealed that they kept working with Utsav even after knowing about his behaviour with other girls. Several other famous comedians have now come out in open and backed the allegations levelled by a number of girls.

While many termed such incidents as an official entry of #MeToo movement in India. Some, on the other hand, feel that it has exposed the unruly and unacceptable behaviour of men holding high posts at media houses in the industry.

One of the questions that arise in a common man’s mind after reading all the reports and statements is, why the people at AIB kept working with Utsav even after knowing his indecent behaviour towards women. Secondly, if they knew about it, why didn’t file a complaint? Were they busy cashing on his popularity? Apart from this, in one of the statements, Tanmay Bhat apologised if he had contributed towards Utsav’s such behaviour.

With such statements and “wink” apology, these few comedians seem to have left with their own foot in the mouth. Soon after such statements went viral, Twitterati was in no mood to let this go, and what they found was something left people shocked to the core.

Several Twitter users slammed AIB and shared screenshots of a few of the tweets which were previously shared by the AIB members. Have a look:

Tanmay Bhat stated that Utsav Left AIB in 2016 and had apologised ‘if they had ever contributed to the behaviour had shown towards women’, well with these tweets now coming out everything seems so much clearer.

Here are a few of the other tweets:

Yatha Raja Tatha Praja

Yatha Tanmay Tatha Utsav pic.twitter.com/n7QZ6aI9AZ — नंदिता ठाकुर (@nanditathhakur) October 5, 2018

Did I read this right? @thetanmay personally confronted @Wootsaw which led to further harassment for the victim AND YET YOU CONTINUED TO WORK WITH HIM?! Are you for real?! With what right have you been talking about feminism and workplace harassment and gender equality?! — Ritambhara Agrawal (@RitambharaA) October 5, 2018

it's also painful to see these collective 'statement' images instead of personally owning up to your BS.

When you have been so trigger-happy across all social media platforms, how is it that you manage complete silence as an individual when its time to SPEAK UP?!#unfollow — Preeti Gulati (@preetigulati28) October 5, 2018

Ummm… They had put up a different statement yesterday claiming that they had not working with him since 2016. They are now apologising because that lie was called out and how @thetanmay was in the know and yet continued working with him. — Newdad (@ashubihani) October 5, 2018

Just damage control really. They’re sorry that they’re caught. — Newdad (@ashubihani) October 5, 2018

The only question that is left to be answered is, is it really necessary to make humour from people’s pains?

