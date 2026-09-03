Uttam Kumar At 100: From Repeated Flops To India’s First National Award For Best Actor — How Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay Became Bengal’s ‘Mahanayak’

3rd of September, 2026 marks the 100th birth anniversary of Uttam Kumar, the actor that generations of Bengali moviegoers came to know as nothing else but the “Mahanayak”. However, this nickname was earned hard. Uttam Kumar was once Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay – the man who tried his hand at making his way through the Indian film industry as an aspiring artist. Many of his first movies proved to be failures, and there were plenty of obstacles which could have made any other actor give up.

However, he chose not to do so. What followed is one of the most remarkable metamorphoses ever witnessed in Indian cinema, the transformation of a struggling new talent into a romantic idol, respected actor and finally into the first Best Actor award winner at the National Film Awards of India.

Who Was Uttam Kumar Before He Became The ‘Mahanayak’?

Uttam Kumar was born as Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay on September 3, 1926, in Kolkata. His path into the films was far from easy. He featured in quite a few films, none of which proved to be very successful, and his first stint in the field gave him only limited star value.

Nevertheless, Uttam kept working in spite of the failures. This trait of his turned out to be one of the most significant things about him. Even the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, while paying his tribute before his centenary, talked of this quality of the actor.

Which Film Changed Uttam Kumar’s Career?

It was in the early 1950s when things really started to change. It was Basu Paribar that helped to draw him into the limelight, but more importantly, there was Sharey Chuattor in 1953. The movie allowed Uttam Kumar to meet Suchitra Sen and the partnership that they formed in this movie would go on to be among the most famous partnerships in Bollywood.

Uttam and Suchitra worked together in films like Agni Pariksha, Harano Sur and Saptapadi. They gave birth to a whole new kind of romantic language in Bengali movies. For viewers, the two were not just stars working together in a movie anymore; they had become an emotion.

How Did Uttam Kumar Become Bengal’s Biggest Superstar?

One of the reasons for the popularity of Uttam Kumar was that he had not used his star power alone. He was a relatively natural actor in his films, especially in a time where acting would be done more dramatically. He could do love very well but then he went on to develop characters that were quite complex and which went against his superstar image.

He was such a huge star that the name ‘Mahanayak’ (Great Hero) forever stuck to his name. However, besides acting, Uttam Kumar was willing to diversify himself. He was a producer and a director and he took up filmmaking in his hands.

Satyajit Ray’s Nayak Showed Another Uttam Kumar

Among Uttam Kumar’s most notable films is Nayak directed by Satyajit Ray in 1966. This film starred him as Arindam Mukherjee, a highly popular actor whose journey on a train is marked by various feelings about himself such as insecurity, compromise, and recollections of things he did in his life. The choice of a character to be performed was rather significant.

Satyajit Ray used a well-known star of Bengal to illustrate the psychological state of mind of a superstar in the modern world. Nayak provided the audience with another side of Uttam Kumar’s personality, which is not so romanticized. It is among the best samples of the ability of the actor to switch between mass superstardom and cinema artistry.

How Did Uttam Kumar Become India’s First National Award Winner For Best Actor?

The greatest institutional success in his acting career came in the films of 1967 when the National Film Awards established acting categories individually, and the very first recipient of the Best Actor award was Uttam Kumar. He won the award for the portrayal in Antony Firingee and Satyajit Ray’s Chiriyakhana.

He portrayed the famous Bengali folk poet and singer of Portuguese descent in Antony Firingee, and detective Byomkesh Bakshi in Chiriyakhana. These two roles were totally different in nature; this is why it is especially important that the actor who used to have a series of failed films in his career, became the very first Best Actor of India according to National Film Awards.

Why Is Uttam Kumar Still Called Bengal’s ‘Mahanayak’?

Though Uttam Kumar passed away on July 24, 1980, aged just 53, his sway over the Bengali film industry never waned. His movies were screened, his screen partnership with Suchitra Sen was a phenomenon, and succeeding generations of actors continued to benchmark themselves against the standard that he set. And his contribution has extended well beyond commercial success.

There was not many such a perfect blend of mass appeal and artistic merit as Uttam Kumar. That is why the tale of Uttam Kumar, even a hundred years after his birth, seems to remain remarkable indeed. Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay started his career as a failure. But Uttam Kumar became the “Mahanayak”. And this is what happened in between these two identities.

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