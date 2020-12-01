In the month of September, Yogi Adityanath had first spoken of his ambition to set up India's biggest film industry in Uttar Pradesh. Sources suggest that Yogi Adityanath will reach Mumbai tomorrow, i.e., on Wednesday and will hold a meeting with some of the Bollywood celebrities to discuss the idea and plans to take the project ahead.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who earlier made an announcement to set up a film industry in Gautam Buddh Nagar is now set to meet a few producers in Mumbai to seek investments for the project. Ahead of his visit to the city of Mumbai for various meetings and initiatives, CM Yogi is also expected to meet with Bollywood celebrities.

The people who have been sent invites to meet UP Chief Minister are Vishal Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Boney Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Bhushan Kumar, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ramesh Sippy.

UP’s Additional chief secretary (information) Mr Sehgal said that it is one of the first steps to encourage film-related activities in the state. He added that they want to convey that filmmakers are welcome to shoot in UP they want their suggestions on the facilities they want in the proposed film city.

