Film director Shree Narayan Singh has decided to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor to helm a film on the inspiring life of Dr Verghese Kurien, who brought a milk revolution in India. With his billion-litre idea of Operation Flood, Dr Kurien not just played a huge role in establishing daily farming as the country's largest self sustaining industry but also played a huge role in empowering the general public, especially women.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh and Ekta Kapoor are all set to collaborate to helm a biopic on Dr Verghese Kurien. Popularly known as the ‘father of white revolution in India’, Dr Kurien kickstarted a billion-litre idea of ‘Operation Flood’ that transformed dairy farming into the country’s largest self-sustaining industry in the 1970’s. He was also the founder of Utterly Butterly Delicious Amul, which was earlier known as ‘Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Limited (KDCMPUL).” Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to share the good news and tweeted, “A story that needs to be told! Proud to bring Dr. Verghese Kurian’s Operation Flood to the big screen with @ToiletTheFilm director @ShreeNSingh.”

A story that needs to be told! Proud to bring Dr. Verghese Kurian’s Operation Flood to the big screen with @ToiletTheFilm director @ShreeNSingh. pic.twitter.com/yJeL26I2sv — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) February 6, 2018

The filmmakers have acquired the film rights for the book ‘I Too Had A Dream’ that accounts the journey of Dr Verghese Kurien, who dedicated his entire life in shaping the milk revolution in India. Filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh told IANS: “The film will talk about not just making profits and being a huge enterprise but also Dr Kurien’s role in empowering general public, especially women, at the grass-root level. Dr Kurien was a visionary businessman, philanthropist and a great human. He wanted to study nuclear engineering but ended up in the dairy industry.”

Ekta Kapoor said in a statement, “Balaji has always strived to bring interesting stories on screen, and the story of Dr Verghese Kurien is not only engaging but extremely inspiring too. I am delighted to collaborate with Shree Narayan Singh to tell the story of a true visionary.” According to a latest report by International Business Times India, a source close to the daily revealed, “The film is at its early stage and it is too soon to decide an actor. But we are wondering who would be fit to play Dr. Verghese Kurien. Well, considering Rajkummar Rao has worked with Ekta Kapoor in her hit web-series Bose, we wouldn’t be surprised if he pulls off this one as well. Apart from Rao, we also believe Varun Dhawan can play a young Kurien.”