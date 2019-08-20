UV creation posted a picture on Instagram handle and invites everyone to chat with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on Twitter at 7 pm today.

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor to be live on Twitter at 7 pm today, check out why

UV Creation has invited everyone to join a live stream with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, through a post on Instagram and Twitter. Audience willing to ask the questions from them can tweet all question using hashtag Ask Team Saaho. Both stars will be live through Shraddha Kapoor twitter handle and will be giving all the answer to the question raised.

As you all know that Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are coming together for the first time in a film Saaho directed by Sujeeth Reddy. These days the team is busy promoting the action-drama thriller film which will hit the screen on August 30, 2019.

Shraddha Kapoor also posted the invitation on her Twitter handle and looking forward to the audience to join them live. She wrote, Prabhas and I will be live exclusively on Twitter at 7 pm. We will chat about Saaho things. To join the conversation with us be online and tweet us all your question using hashtag Ask Team Saaho.

Prabhas and I will be Live exclusively on Twitter at 7 PM, chatting about all things #Saaho. Tune in to join the conversation, and Tweet us all your questions using #AskTeamSaaho See you there! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zPDowwfzDJ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 20, 2019

UC Creation posted the invitation on Instagram and Twitter by captioning, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will be live exclusively on Twitter at 7 pm to chat about film Saaho. Tune into Sharddha Kapoor Twitter account to join the conversation and tweet them all your question by using hashtag Ask Team Saaho.

Tonight! 💥#Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will be Live exclusively on Twitter at 7 PM, chatting about #Saaho. Tune into @ShraddhaKapoor to join the conversation, and Tweet them all your questions using #AskTeamSaaho See you there! pic.twitter.com/MmxN5SQiIq — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 20, 2019

Talking about the film, the teaser of the film which was released online before 2 months on youtube, has garnered 50 million views and millions of thumbs up. The trailer which was released a week ago has garnered 56 millions of views and thousands of thumbs up. Over all the film has created a buzz around, audiences may have high expectation from the film.

However, the film will be releasing in four different languages Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil. Songs have already released in these languages on youtube and are composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa and Badshah. Talking about one of the songs Enni Soni, this song garnered 56 million views and thousands of thumbs up.

