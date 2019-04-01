Uyarndha Manithan: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to appear in his Tamil debut in the film Uyarndha Manithan. Recently, S.J. Surya shared the first looks of Amitabh Bachchan from the film. In the pictures, Amitabh is dressed in a white dhoti and cream kurta with an angavastram.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is counted among the most talented actors of the industry. The hardworking actor has been serving the industry with his notable roles since 1969 and leaves no chance of impressing his fans with innovative roles. The actor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s film Badla which featured Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul, Tony Luke and Tanveer Ghani. The film impressed the fans with its interesting storyline and earned up to Rs 130 crore and proved to be a commercial success.

Currently, the actor is all set for his Tamil debut in the film Uyarndha Manithan, which is a drama film directed by Tamilvannan. The lead actor of the film S.J. Surya shared Bollywood Big B’s pic in a new avatar. In the photos, he is dressed in a white lungi and cream kurta and in order to add more to his desi look, he further carried an angavastram which is completing his look. He has also put on sandal paste on his head to suit the character more.

Happiest moment of my life … thank you God , mom, dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of …. 🙏 toThe evergreen superstar ⁦@SrBachchan ,⁩ sharing it with our super star ⁦@rajinikanth⁩ & Dir ⁦@ARMurugadoss⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dwpd2s2nJG — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 31, 2019

Earlier to this, when the film was announced, S.J. Surya expressed his views that how excited he is to work with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He further quoted that it was his dream to work with the actor. The shoot of the film began a few days back. Reports reveal that Big B is likely to complete his schedule in 40 days. Apart from his current project, Amitabh Bachchan will also appear in Telugu film Sye Raa Barasimha Reddy with Chiranjeevi, which is directed by Surender Reddy. Reports reveal that Amitabh Bachchan will be doing a cameo role.

T 3137 -" ढलती उम्र के साथ एक चीज़ का अफ़सोस हमेशा रहता है की

'तू' , बुलाने वाले कम होते जाते है।" ~ Ef pic.twitter.com/20bHMqVJs6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2019

Talking about his future projects, Amitabh will also share screens with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra which will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019.

