Vaani Kapoor shared her photo in Bikini from her Goa trip. The Befikre girl took a Goa trip after wrapping the first schedule of her next movie Shamshera. In the movie the actor will be seen opposite to Ranbir Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor, one of the most prominent names of Bollywood, is busy shooting for her next movie Shamshera. The Befikre girl took a break to relax from the tiring shoot as she went on a Goa trip with her three friends after wrapping up the first schedule of the movie was just a perfect move.

Vaani shared two group pictures with her friends and one solo picture from the trip. In pictures, Vaani flaunts her tonned body wearing a purple bikini and goggles. The intensity of water and the greenery of the trees brings life to the picture.

Vaaani’s Goa trip was more of a reunion with her friend Zuebisha.

Along with Vaani , the movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt. The movie is produced by our very favorite Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. It is written and directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie will be a vibrant mix of action and adventure. It is likely to release in 2020 with its full worth.

Goa is everyone’s favorite holiday destination. The site of the long stretch blue beach and soaking in the Sun makes it a perfect tourist attraction and is everyone’s dream.

For all the adventurous like Vaani Kapoor, Goa is just the right place. You can enjoy many water sports at one destination. You can hint at scuba diving, snorkelling and many other sports. You can also pick space boating or kayaking, these will keep your toes away from the water.

Not only the water lovers, Goa is destination for all those who want to explore. Old crushes in the old Goa is a must visit. Goa also homes many churches such as the Se Catheral, the Church of St.Francis of Assisi, The Church of St. Caetano of Bom Jesus. Besides the night charm and beach life, Goa has more to it. The Aguada fort built by the Portuguese has a 19th century lighthouse.

