Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut in the film Shudh Desi Romance opposite Parineeti Chopra and Shushant Singh Rajput. Apart from the film being a critical and box office hit, Vaani Kapoor mesmerized the audiences with her spectacular acting skills and breathtaking looks. Soon, the diva bagged the lead role in the film Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh and portrayed her sensuous side in this rom com. From flaunting her jaw-dropping dance moves to her hot and desirable body, Vaani Kapoor emerged as one of the hottest and the most desirable women in the Bollywood industry.

Recently, the diva set the temperatures soaring high with her mesmerising dance performance on the remake of the song Main Yaar Manana Ni, that was uploaded on the official account of Yash Raj Films on YouTube. Soon the video became a rage among her fans and garnered more than 15 million views. The diva is now all set to romance the most handsome actor in the world on screen. Yes, you guessed it right. It is none other than Hrithik Roshan. Joining the duo would be the student of the year 2 fame Tiger Shroff.

With more than 1 million followers on her Instagram account, Vaani has proved that she is here to stay and stay for long. We cannot wait for her to rule the Bollywood industry with her unending charm, grace and spectacular acting skills. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Vaani Kapoor:

Vaani Kapoor mesmerises her fans with her ethereal beauty.

Vaani Kapoor looks too hot to handle in a sheer black gown.
Vaani Kapoor flaunts her curvy body in a sexy photoshoot.
Vaani Kapoor steals the show with her natural makeup.
Vaani Kapoor gets clicked at a cute coffee house in Paris.
Vaani Kapoor takes our breaths away with her hot avatar.
Vaani Kapoor shares a still from her film Befikre.
Vaani Kapoor looks breathtaking in her white robe.
Vaani Kapoor steals hearts in her super hot blush pink dress.
Vaani Kapoor strikes a stunning pose during her shoot in Paris.
Vaani Kapoor lets out her crazy self as she goofs around the city.
Sunkissed Vaani Kapoor looks dewy fresh in a hot black dress.
Vaani Kapoor looks breathtaking in her glamorous avatar.

Easy Breezy✨😎

Chic Happens 😎💕

All Set for S8 Galaxy launch! HMU @danielbauermakeupandhair styled by @mohitrai 💃

Makin my way in this Beautiful outfit by #SVA @lakmefashionwk

It's Filmfare Time🥂 #filmfare

Breezy Summer☀️🌊🍸

Morning ☀️

Tread. Break. Tread. Repeat. #NoMakeupHour #treadmill

Work Harder Become Stronger💪🏃‍♀️✨

A Moment To Myself ⏳

#ferragamo ❤️

Feeling French #Befikre

#Outdoorlibrary #parisjetaime #carefreeinparis #befikre

Don't lock love.. Set it free! #citythatmakesmehappy #igersparis #carefreeinparis

Guess Where!? . . Clue…**Chilling Big Time**😛

At the launch of TimesGlamour Exhibition styled by@lakshmilehr . H&M @subbu28

It's time to Live Love Dance. #MainYaarMananaNi out now! ❤

