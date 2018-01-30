Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut in the film Shudh Desi Romance opposite Parineeti Chopra and Shushant Singh Rajput. Apart from the film being a critical and box office hit, Vaani Kapoor mesmerized the audiences with her spectacular acting skills and breathtaking looks. Soon, the diva bagged the lead role in the film Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh and portrayed her sensuous side in this rom com. From flaunting her jaw-dropping dance moves to her hot and desirable body, Vaani Kapoor emerged as one of the hottest and the most desirable women in the Bollywood industry.
Recently, the diva set the temperatures soaring high with her mesmerising dance performance on the remake of the song Main Yaar Manana Ni, that was uploaded on the official account of Yash Raj Films on YouTube. Soon the video became a rage among her fans and garnered more than 15 million views. The diva is now all set to romance the most handsome actor in the world on screen. Yes, you guessed it right. It is none other than Hrithik Roshan. Joining the duo would be the student of the year 2 fame Tiger Shroff.
With more than 1 million followers on her Instagram account, Vaani has proved that she is here to stay and stay for long. We cannot wait for her to rule the Bollywood industry with her unending charm, grace and spectacular acting skills. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Vaani Kapoor:
Vaani Kapoor mesmerises her fans with her ethereal beauty.