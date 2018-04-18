She shared a stunning and sexy photo in which she is showing off her back and the picture has taken the internet by storm. However, Surveen’s dreamy holiday in Cape Town will make you want to pack your bags and immediately leave for a vacation. Surveen Chawla has worked in Bollywood films like Hate Story 2, Ugly, Parched among many others.

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla, who has worked in Bollywood films like Hate Story 2, Ugly, Parched among many others is currently having a gala time in Cape Town, South Africa with husband Akshay Thakker and friends Keerti and Sharad Kelkar. The diva, who is currently seen in popular web series Haq Se, has been sharing breath-taking pictures from her dreamy vacation on Instagram. The pictures are giving us both friendship and vacation goals as Surveen has shared some beautiful pictures with striking captions to the images.

The actress also shared an astonishing picture in which we see a shadow in which she and Akshay are holding hands. “We found love…We found us…We found life…💑We hold each other’s hands when facing the insurmountable…We surmount and still hold on, to ride them highs together…To get cradled and rejoice together💞…I am thankful every single day for Us…I am thankful every single moment for U…I love u @akshaythakker ,” she captioned the photo. Sharing another picture in which Surveen, along with hubby Akshay Thakker and friends Keerti and Sharad Kelkar are standing in front of a beautiful ocean and Surveen wrote, “Friends for life = Family❤️….When friendships surpass the bonds of blood!….When ur convinced there was life before this one!….When it’s proven time and again that this love has continued from some place before!….💞💞 @akshaythakker @keertikelkar @sharadkelkar.”

However, Surveen's dreamy holiday in Cape Town will make you want to pack your bags and immediately leave for a vacation. Surveen Chawla surprised everyone when she revealed her marital status in January this year — that she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Akshay Thakker in Italy in 2015.

