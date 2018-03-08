Tamil superstar and filmmaker Dhanush unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated film Vada Chennai on Wednesday on micro-blogging site Twitter. The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh in a prominent role and is helmed by Vetrimaaran.The film also stars Andreah Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ameer, Daniel Balaji, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Karunas, Subramaniam Siva, and Cheenu Mohan in prominent roles.

The makers of the much-awaited film Vada Chennai, starring actor Dhanush, has been unveiled by the makers of the film on Wednesday, March 8. The film, which has created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release has been in the works for three years and fans have been eagerly waiting for the first look poster of the film to get released. In the poster, Dhanush is handcuffed as he steps down from a van and is surrounded by his local men. However, Dhanush is carrying a very innocent smile in the poster.

Vada Chennai also features Andreah Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ameer, Daniel Balaji, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Karunas, Subramaniam Siva, and Cheenu Mohan in pivotal roles. According to reports, Dhanush plays the role of a national-level carrom player in the film. The film has been helmed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and also marks the third collaboration between Vetrimaaran and Dhansuh, who have previously worked in super-hits like Pollathavan and Aadukalam. The film is based on the lives of a community which has been living in the same village for 35 years.

Actor Dhanush, who is also a producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer, is mostly known for his contribution to Tamil cinema, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the much-awaited first look poster of the film Vada Chennai and wrote, “#vadachennai first look !! #அன்பு it’s not just his name.”

In 2013, Dhanush made his Hindi debut with Rai’s Raanjhanaa, which even earned him the best debut Filmfare award. Dhanush, son-in-law of megastar Rajinikanth is all set to make his Hollywood debut this year with The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir, based on the popular novel of the same name.

