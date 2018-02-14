As a unique Valentine's Day tradition, the students of Hindu College worship the hottest and the most desirable Bollywood celebrity as Damdami Mai every year, to find a partner and lose their virginity. While, the obvious choice for the male students this year was none other Judwaa 2 actor Jacqueline Fernandez, the female students of the college also decided to add a new twist to the tradition and awarded the title of Love Guru to Ranveer Singh.

The big day is finally here! Lovebirds all around the world are celebrating their day of love by writing long messages on social media, showering each other with expensive gifts, red roses and chocolates. However, this Delhi University college follows a rather different age-old tradition to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Interestingly, the students of Hindu College worship one of the hottest and the most desirable Bollywood celebrities on the Virgin tree to lose their virginity. No points for guessing; this year the chosen ones were none other than Judwaa 2 star Jacqueline Fernandez and the reigning box office king Ranveer Singh.

Lalit Kumar, Hindu College President, told Hindustan Times, “We mostly only choose a Damdami Mata every year, but this year we will also have a new introduction, a Love Guru – the male counterpart of the Damdami Mai. While the Damdami Mai is decided by the boys’ hostel, the Love Guru was chosen this year by the girls’ hostel. Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh were chosen because they are the hottest and the most in-demand stars right now. Something that makes them worthy of the status of Damdami Mai and Love Guru.”

Last year, Baaghi 2 star Disha Paatni was chosen as the Damdami Mai while this year Jacqueline Fernandez has taken over the title. Elaborately talking about the unique tradition, a college hosteller had earlier revealed to TOI, “Damdami Mai is usually the actress who has been popular in that particular year, and who is also voted for by the most hostelers. Like always, we will have the puja on the morning of February 14. And a fresher will perform the puja as he will be the pandit for that day. As always, condoms will be used to decorate the Virgin Tree.” Many hopeful college love stories have started under the Virgin tree, all thanks to Damdami mata.