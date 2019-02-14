Valentine's Day 2019: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Kesari, has wished his wife Twinkle a happy valentine's day with an adorable post. In his post, Akshay joked that Twinkle is pakaoing him since 2001. Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001 and are proud parents of two kids, named Aarav and Nitara.

One of the most loved and adorable couples of Bollywood- Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for about 18 years and never fail to melt hearts with their adorable chemistry. To make her ladylove feel special on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Akshay took to his official Instagram account to share a video of his wife singing and grooving on Gully Boy’s song Apna Time Aayega. Calling her his 24×7 entertainment and a Gully girl, Akshay mentioned how she is pakaoing him since 2001.

Before this, Twinkle had shared a photo of Akshay trying to jar of granola and revealed that the latter calls her ‘maha pakau’. Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in 2001 and are proud parents of two children- Aarav and Nitara. On the professional front, the duo recently worked together in the film Padman co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Apna Time Aayega and other songs of Gully Boy have emerged as a massive hit. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy has been released today and is receiving praises from all ends. Inspired by the lives of homegrown hip hop rappers, Gully Boy has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

Workwise, Akshay Kumar recently shared the first glimpse of his upcoming film Kesari that is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Good News that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. With this, the actor will also be seen in films like Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal.

