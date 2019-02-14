Anushka Sharma celebrated Valentine's Day with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli with a romantic dinner date in his restaurant in New Delhi. The actress took to her official Instagram account to share cute pictures of her and Kohli with the fluffy white alpacas.

Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram account to share her cute pictures with hubby Virat Kohli along with white fluffy alpacas. This was the couple’s second Valentine’s Day after their marriage. Celebrating her valentine’s in an exquisite fashion, the actor shared pictures from an earlier date with alpacas. Sharma shared new pictures from their visit to alpacas today with the caption stating love is beyond and above everything and it is the only thing that is real. She added that love is beyond the reach of mind and wished everyone happy valentine’s day.

In the photos, we can see Anushka donned in an all-denim ensemble and Virat wearing a pink shirt, petting the fluffy snow-white alpacas and posing with them. The picture has garnered more than 3 lakh likes in less than an hour and is poring with valentine wishes of the fans.

This year, Virat and Anushka celebrated their Valentine’s Day in New Delhi at his restaurant and even shared a photo from the dinner date on his official Instagram account.

Anushka Sharma who made her debut in Bollywood with commercially successful film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan which earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. Recently Anushka met her doppelganger, American singer Julia Michaels on Twitter after their photo in which they looked alike went viral and tweeted that she has been looking for her and remaining 5 of her doppelgangers all her life.

