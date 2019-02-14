Tiger Shroff recently took to his official Instagram account to share with his fans his latest photo with the caption stating that he is no more single. In the photo, the actor is blushing with a ring on his index finger. The actor is rumoured to be dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani but have both of them got engaged?

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff, who was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani, has taken us by surprise with his latest Instagram post. Shroff just revealed on the social media that he is taken and leaving us in a state of disbelief. Tiger, who prefers to stay mum about his personal life, shared a picture of himself wearing a ring in his index finger on Twitter with a caption that read ‘turns out I’m taken’. This photo does suggest that probably he is engaged or maybe just fooling his fans with a perplexing caption. Have a look at the picture that suggests the same.

A couple of minutes ago Disha Patani also posted a photo with the ring in her first finger, posing the same way as a tiger with a caption stating someone popped a question to her and she said yes.

Rumours are that the actor is in a relationship with the Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. Although the duo has not confirmed the news yet, they haven’t denied either. Though they have often been spotted together on lunch dates and hitting the gym together. Recently a source revealed that Tiger’s mom sends home-cooked meal for them at the gym. Furthermore, Disha has bonded with Tiger’s family very well.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in the forthcoming film Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. The Karan Johar directorial is set to be released on May 10 this year. Also, Shroff, has Bhaaghi 3 lined up in his kitty. Meanwhile, Disha is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat.

