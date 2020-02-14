Valentine's Day 2020: Aamir Khan recently surprised his fans by sharing the first look of Kareena Kapoor from his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. Further, he also wrote that he wishes he could romance her in every film.

Valentine’s Day 2020: After sharing the screens with the perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan in films like 3 Idiots, Talaash and Bombay Talkies, Kareena Kapoor is all set to impress her fans with her fourth collaboration with Aamir Khan in their next film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a comedy film adapted from a Hollywood film Forrest Gump and will hit the theatres on December 25, 2020.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Aamir Khan recently shared the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan where both of them are seen hugging each other. Earlier, to this, Aamir Khan’s first look was also unveiled as a Sikh man. It seems that on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Aamir Khan had a surprise for Kareena Kapoor and her fans and also captioned the photos saying that he wishes to romance her in every film.

In an interview, Aamir Khan revealed that he is much excited about this project as he waited for very long to get its official Hindi rights. Moreover, for the film, Aamir Khan will be seen going through a major physical transformation and will be seen sporting three completely different looks.

Apart from their official looks, many photos of both the actors also got leaked while shooting in Amritsar. In one of the pictures, Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a simple pink suit-salwar. In other photos, Aamir Khan was seen running on the streets. Take a look here–

