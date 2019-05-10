Valentine's Day 2020 movie releases: Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was announced recently. With the announcement of the film, the makers also revealed that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will release on Valentine's Day 2020. The film will clash with Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's film Malang and Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal sequel.

Valentine’s Day 2020 movie releases: 2020 is going to be an interesting year for cinephiles and Bollywood lovers. With one of the most anticipated films like Sooryavanshi, Takht, Brahmastra, 83 and many more in the lineup, the year already seems exciting. After the blockbuster success of this year Valentine’s Day release Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the filmmakers have already started eyeing the opportunity.

On Thursday, Ayushmann Khurrana released the teaser of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that addresses the topic of homosexuality. With this, he also revealed that the film will release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020. Along with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s revenge drama Malang and Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal sequel will also release on the same day.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang is being directed by Mohit Suri. The duo is currently shooting for the film in Mauritius. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will also be playing a prominent role in the film. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have completed the Delhi and Udaipur’s schedule of Love Aaj Kal sequel. The film also stars Ranveer Hooda in a key role. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the title of 2009 film’s sequel is yet to be finalised. Love Aaj Kal originally starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Not just Valentine’s Day, the occasion of Eid is also up for a mega festive clash next year. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi, an addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop series after Singham and Simmba, will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Inshallah co-starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

