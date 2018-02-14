Living legend Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared an adorable photo with his wife Jaya Bachchan on micro-blogging site Twitter and it is surely the biggest treat for his fans on the special occasion of Valentine's Day. The actor posted a photo in which, the adorable couple share one seat of the car and senior Bachchan is seen caressing Jaya Bachchan's hair.

It’s that time of the year again when love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is here and everyone is sharing special moments spent with their loved ones. It’s the time to make your partner feel special and express their love like never before. Since everyone is sharing their most adorable and memorable moments with their loved ones, how can the power couple of Bollywood—Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan stay behind. Everyone knows the iconic love story of the most adorable couple of Bollywood and Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet for Jaya on Valentine’s Day would make you express your love to your partner.

In the picture, the adorable couple share one seat of the car and senior Bachchan is seen caressing Jaya Bachchan’s hair. “Life’s memories are made of gentle moments such as this,” the 75-year-old megastar captioned the loveable post. As soon as Big B shared the heartfelt post for his wife on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, fans couldn’t stop admiring the fact that their love is still so fresh for each other. The two have surely given many people relationship goals by sharing such admirable posts.

T 2614 – Memories are made of gentle moments such as this .. pic.twitter.com/kxDvo7h3VR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan in June 1973. They have co-starred together in films such as Guddi, Ek Nazar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Mili, Chup Chup Ke and Silsila. In 2016’s Ki & Ka, the couple appeared together for a cameo. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sarkar 3. 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor will release this May. Meanwhile, he’s filming Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Big B also has Brahmastra on his list.