On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a new video on her Instagram account revealing Salman Khan's valentine date. In the video, Salman teases his fans that he is so happy because he finally has a valentine's date. However, it did't take him long to burst our imagination bubble by revealing who is actual date is. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will seen romancing each other in their upcoming film Race 3.

Ever since Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in the film Kick together, their fans brim ear to ear whenever they see them together. And why not? We have to admit that the duo truly looks extremely cute on-screen together. For the uninitiated, Salman and Jacqueline are coming back on the big screen to recreate the same chemistry in their upcoming film Race 3. On the day of Valentine’s Day, Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a new video on her Instagram account featuring Salman where he reveals that he has a new date.

In the video, Salman exclaims, “I’m so happy, I have a Valentine’s date.” Jacqueline then excitedly responds, “What can I say,” to which he further added, “Dekhoge aap meri Valentine’s date?” By bursting all of our imagination bubbles, Salman proceeded to show a real date and starts eating it. To which, Jacqueline bursts into a laugh and says, “So beautiful.” Well, it seems we would have to wait till another year for Salman to have a real Valentine’s Day date.

Recently, the filmmakers of Race 3 surprised the fans with the announcement of a sizzling romantic number between the duo. Confirming the news, film producer Ramesh Taurani revealed, “Yes Salman and Jacqueline will be shooting a romantic number during the Bangkok schedule. We have shortlisted two songs and are yet to decide which one we will finally go with.” The song will be choreographer by none other than film director Remo D’ Souza and will be shot on the pristine beaches of Pattaya. Race 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2018.