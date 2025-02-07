Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Retro romance and modern hits come together with Four classic films, Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni, have been re-released in brilliant 4K.

As Valentine’s week starts with Rose Day, a perfect movie date is a must! Bollywood has made it more interesting with re-releases in Valentine’s week. Retro romance and modern hits come together with Four classic films, Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni, have been re-released in brilliant 4K by the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission. And modern classics like Jab We Met and Bachna Ae Haseeno will be re-released in theaters, giving audiences a chance to relive the magic of these iconic films in better picture quality.

First Up: ‘Silsila’ (1981)

Yash Chopra’s Silsila will mark the beginning of this throwback journey on February 7, 2025. Starring the unforgettable trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha, the film continues to leave an indelible mark in the hearts of viewers with its memorable soundtrack that boasts hits such as Dekha Ek Khwab and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. Released in 1981, Silsila is remembered for its emotional depth and for portraying love, loss, and forbidden passion.

Sridevi’s ‘Chandni’ (1989)

On Valentine’s Day (February 14), the sparkling Sridevi will return to the screen in Chandni, a 1989 blockbuster directed by Yash Chopra. With its heartwarming story of love, heartbreak, and resilience, Chandni was a massive hit, and Sridevi’s performance continues to resonate with fans even today. Alongside her, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna’s stellar performances helped the film become the third highest-grossing movie of 1989.

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Awara’ (1951)

On February 21, 2025, the classic Awara, directed by and starring Raj Kapoor, will once again be seen on the silver screen. This landmark film, released in 1951, is a timeless portrayal of social issues wrapped in a romantic crime drama. Starring Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Prithviraj Kapoor, Awara remains a seminal classic of Indian cinema, loved for its heartfelt storytelling and unforgettable music.

Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Aradhana’ (1969)

The last gem in the release lineup is Aradhana, the 1969 romance drama featuring the legendary Rajesh Khanna. Releasing on February 28, 2025, Aradhana will transport audiences back to the golden era of romance with its soulful songs like Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Kora Kagaz Tha. This film continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans and is now restored to dazzling 4K quality.

‘Jab We Met’ (2007)

While the retro classics take center stage, modern romance also shines through with the re-release of Jab We Met, a film that remains a beloved favorite in the hearts of millions. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Jab We Met is a perfect mix of humor, heart, and unforgettable chemistry. Imtiaz Ali-directed movie that gained various awards and has been known to be a quintessential rom-com of the 2000s. It came out in 2007 and is still so close to people’s hearts regarding romance; it’s just an ideal addition for this Valentine’s Week celebration.

‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ (2008)

Another modern classic that hits the screens during Valentine’s Week is Bachna Ae Haseeno, a 2008 film by Siddharth Anand. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Bipasha Basu, this rom-com is about a charming man and his journey of learning the meaning of love. With catchy music and an interesting storyline, Bachna Ae Haseeno stands out as one of the most entertaining films of the late 2000s.

These re-releases will be accompanied by new releases such as Loveyapa, a romantic comedy featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, and Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya.

Valentine’s Week 2025 has indeed become a celebration of love, with both old-school romances and new hits gracing the silver screen. Whether you’re in the mood for some vintage Bollywood magic or the latest romantic comedy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season of love.

So, which classic are you planning to catch in theaters?

