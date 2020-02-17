Actor Ajith left the film Vilimai midway. Reports said that Thala Ajith was engaged with some other projects and he was not able to shoot on a planned schedule. The director H Vinoth was upset because of the delay in a shoot. Find out why.

Valimai: Thala Ajith begin the shooting of the film Valimai in the month of December but now he has been engaged with some other projects which lead to the delay in the shooting. Reports said Ajith was busy in the UAV project which has to be presented this year for that he asked for the time from the director and requested him to adjust the dates as per his convenience. Director H Vinoth seemed upset with the demand and said no to it. Because of his engagements, Thala Ajith left the shooting of Valimai in midway.

Director H Vinoth and Thalapathy Ajith have united once again after the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. The film was named Nerkonda Paravai, just after that, the makers have announced another film with Thala Ajith. The film is Boney Kapoor production and was expected to go on floors on Diwali 2020.

Earlier, the report was found where Ajith was involved in the making of an unnamed aircraft with a student, because of his keen interest he was appointed as an advisor for the students. He wen for the UAV project and secured second place along with the team Daksha in Australia in 2018. Now the team is working on an another project which forced Thala to leave the film midway.

Till now there is no such statement made by the director and the actor regarding the cancellation or pause in the shotting. Thala Ajith is a well know actor of South Indian cinema, he is also known for his perfection and dedication in the work. The official announcement from the sides of makers awaited, stay tuned.

