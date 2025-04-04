Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passed away at the age of 71 on Friday morning, following a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Ravikumar Menon passed away at the age of 71 on Friday morning, following a prolonged battle with lung cancer. The actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai, as confirmed by his son.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Ravikumar left an indelible mark in both the South Indian film and television industries, earning admiration for his versatile performances and unforgettable screen presence.

From Debut to Stardom

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Ravikumar hailed from a cinematic lineage. He was the son of renowned actor Bharathi and film producer K.M.K. Menon, who founded the iconic Sreekrishna Studio, one of the first film studios in the Malayalam film industry.

Ravikumar began his cinematic journey in Malayalam cinema with Lakshyaprabhu (1968), but his first major role came with Ullasa Yaathra (1975) directed by A.B. Raj. He soon debuted in Tamil cinema with the critically acclaimed Avargal (1977), directed by the legendary K. Balachander, alongside icons like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sujatha.

Memorable Collaborations and Roles

Ravikumar shared a long and successful professional relationship with legendary director I.V. Sasi, appearing in over 80 of his films. He was also a recurring actor in the works of J. Sasikumar.

One of Ravikumar’s most memorable performances came in Avalude Ravukal, where he portrayed Babu, a college student who falls in love with a sex worker and bravely marries her despite societal opposition. This performance won hearts and remains a standout role in his career.

He also became the face of many romantic classics, starring in evergreen songs like:

“En Swaram Poovidum” and “Aayiram Maathalapookkal” from Anupallavi (1979)

“Pranayasarovara Theeram” from Innale Innu (1977)

“Sandhyathan Ambalathil” from Abhinivesham (1977)

“Mizhiyilennum” from Sakthi (1980)

A Romantic Hero of the 70s and 80s

During an era dominated by stars like Prem Nazir, Madhu, and Jayan, Ravikumar emerged as a strong second-rung hero who often played romantic leads with depth and emotion. His youthful energy and expressive acting made him a household name in late 1970s and early 1980s Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

A Second Innings on Television

Ravikumar also had a successful run on Tamil television. He was loved for his performances in hit serials such as:

Vani Rani

En Iniya Thozhiye

Chocolate

Koodathayi

Chellamma

His deep voice, powerful screen presence, and ability to play both hero and villain roles earned him critical and popular acclaim across mediums.

Later Years and Final Projects

Even after stepping away from the limelight for some time, Ravikumar made a quiet comeback in recent years with appearances in films like CBI 5: The Brain (2022) and Aaraattu (2022). He was also seen in popular Tamil films like Youth (2002) and Sivaji (2007).

Tributes Pour In

Following the announcement of his passing, fans, film colleagues, and industry veterans have taken to social media to mourn the loss. Many have shared emotional messages, reminiscing about his contributions to Indian cinema and television.

The passing of Ravikumar Menon is not just the loss of a talented actor, but the end of an era. His legacy of over 100 films and countless memorable performances will live on in the hearts of his fans and in the history of Indian cinema.

