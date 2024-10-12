Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
we-woman

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

On the occasion of Dussehra, filmmaker Anil Sharma, best known for his blockbuster films 'Gadar' and 'Gadar 2', announced his new project titled 'Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas'. The film will be made under Zee Studios banner.

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

On the occasion of Dussehra, filmmaker Anil Sharma, best known for his blockbuster films ‘Gadar’ and ‘Gadar 2’, announced his new project titled ‘Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas’.
The film will be made under Zee Studios banner.

Taking to social media, the makers shared an announcement video, offering a first glimpse of ‘Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas’.
“Kahani zindagi ki….. Kahani jazbaat ki. Kahani apno ke vishwaas ki! Pure parivaar ke sang dekhiye parivaar ki film, #Vanvaas, coming soon in theatres near you. Aap sabhi ko Dussehra ki hardik shubhkamnayein,” they captioned the post.

Have a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Speaking about Vanvaas ,director Anil Sharma in a press note said, “Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas.”

Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, said, “We are thrilled to back such an extraordinary project. Vanvaas offers a fresh take on modern-day family dynamics, and we are confident it will deliver a truly unique experience for the audience.”

The cast of the film has not been disclosed yet.

(With inputs from ANI)

