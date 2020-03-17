Varun Badola the actor behind the character Amber Sharma recently disclosed his secret of heartfelt poetries in serial saying he draws inspiration from his wife Rajeshwari Sachdev to pen those poems

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has seen drastic change in heart from its character Amber Sharma played by Varun Badola who went from hating Guneet Sikka played by Shweta Tiwari to writing poetries for her, and recently the actor revealed his secret of writing such heartfelt poetries stating that he imagines, he is writing for his beautiful wife to give emotional depth to the poems.

Varun Badola is married to Rajeshwari Sachdev for over 16 years now in real life while in reel life he plays the beloved character of Amber Sharma in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan who is a widower and is looking for a life partner past his youth, the show has managed to garner praise from the audience not only because of its unique premise but also because of the impeccable acting put forth by the each of the cast members and by Varun in particular.

In an interview the actor revealed how he is able to effortlessly translate his romantic side on screen which turned out to be rather easy as for him to portray a man going to lengths for his lady love by doing things like baking cookies to bringing flowers is a walk in the park due to the fact he himself does all that for his wife in real life.

Varun also added that its very important for a person to express his love in words which he too tries to do not just off screen but also through his character Amber and makes sure each of his shayari/poem his character narrates on screen is filled with genuine emotions, and aimed to make audience feel the each emotion Amber is trying to convey.

The actor shares infectious chemistry with his on screen love interest Shweta Tiwari which has made the fans of the show go gaga over each of the romantic moment shared between the character of Guneet Sikka and Amber Sharma, making Mere Dad Ki Dulhan a must watch for every television drama lover.

