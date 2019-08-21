Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating each other for a long time now and the couple are planning to get married soon. As per reports, Varun and Natasha will have a destination wedding with close people in November this year.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently working on his forthcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Being directed by David Dhawan, the filming of the movie has kick-started in Bankok, Thailand. Student Of The Year actor Varun has been dating Natasha Dalal and their relationship is not hidden anymore. Many speculations have been made regarding their wedding. However, his father David denied to all the rumours and said currently Varun is focusing on his upcoming films.

As per the latest reports, there are rumours that the couple will have a destination wedding. Selected guests will be invited to the wedding and there will be a grand reception for other close friends, relatives and Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. The families of the lovely couple are preparing for the big day and the couple is said to get married in November reportedly.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun recently finished shooting for Remo Dezusa’s dance drama Street Dancer alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Post Street Dancer, the actor is working on his father’s film Coolie No. 1. Makers of the film recently unveiled the poster of the comedy-drama and fans are really excited to see Varun and Sara together.

Talking about the film, Coolie No 1 is the remake of 1995 film with the same name. The movie featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. The remake of Coolie No 1 also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Javed Jaffery among others. In the film, Varun and Sara will recreate the popular song from the original film titled Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.

