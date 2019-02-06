Street Dance 3D actor Varun Dhawan posed with the Gully Boy actress Alia Bhatt on the sets of Kalank and shared the photo on his official Instagram account. Both the actors are all geared up to put up the show and fulfil their commitments to multiple projects this year. This will be their 4th film together.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have recently shared a special post for their 4th movie together Kalank, which will also feature Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. From the sets of their new film, the duo got themselves clicked holding hands and posing in front of a giant movie poster painted on a wall. Dhawan wrote in the caption that those aren’t the same clothes they were going to wear for the film.

In the photo, Alia donned a denim jacket while Varun was wearing a black vest. In addition to this post, Bhatt also shared another picture from the film sets in Ladakh to mark Dhavan’s last day at the shoot. The Abhishek Varman directorial will be produced by Karan Johar, which will also star the veteran actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt along with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

Previously, Varun and Alia have worked together in 3 movies including their debut The Student Of the Year along with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Alia will be seen in the upcoming film Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

She has also committed to forthcoming Johar’s directorial Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Padnekar. She will also be starring with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. Meanwhile, Varun will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor.

