Bhushan Kumar recently took to his twitter handle to ask his fans to subscribe to his Youtube channel to make it number 1. Not just the audience but Bollywood celebs too lent their support to Bhushan Kumar in making Bharat number one. To join this historic movement Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan joined the movement by tweeting and making videos for the same. Have a look.

Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series took to social media to share an emotional appeal to citizens of the nation to make Bharat stand out in the world. Appealing to create a historic moment Bhushan Kumar said- There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud.

Bhushan used the #BharatWinsYouTube hashtag and wrote: We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to T-Series. Right after Bhushan Kumar made an appeal, the internet went into a tizzy and people started to support Bhushan Kumar.

Not just the audience but Bollywood celebs too lent their support to Bhushan Kumar in making Bharat number one.

Varun Dhawan who is currently shooting for Street Dancers backed by T-Series took to his social media sharing a video captioning, You can make India win! It’s so exciting to know that @Tseries, is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Good luck @itsBhushanKumar! Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube.

Anil Kapoor too shared, “Let’s do this! Subscribe now! Be a part of #BharatWinsYouTube!

@itsBhushanKumar”.

You can make India win! It’s so exciting to know that @Tseries, is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Good luck @itsBhushanKumar! Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube pic.twitter.com/um8cmiWcUr — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 7, 2019

We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/izEu8dzHdf pic.twitter.com/dJumzHwADa — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 6, 2019

Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genres.

Just a few steps away from becoming the world’s biggest YouTube channel. Lets create history by making India win. Click here & subscribe to T-Series: https://t.co/uUaiWykbbb #BharatWinsYouTube @itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/ZgEsXgvzy2 — TSeries (@TSeries) March 6, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More