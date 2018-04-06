Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to support Salman Khan on the Blackbuck poaching case. He wrote, I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger.

Bollywood star Salman Khan was convicted and sentenced to 5-years in jail with 10,000 of fine on April 5, 2018. Other actors, who were seen in Hum Saath Saath Hain, arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday where the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Thursday convicted the star in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were acquitted. The 52-year-old actor was earlier shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. Final arguments of the 20-year-old case were completed in the trial court on March 28, 2018, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the judgment for April 5.

I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger. — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 5, 2018

