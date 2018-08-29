As Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan promotes his upcoming film Sui Dhaga with Anushka Sharma, he was spotted in a picture-perfect selfie with none other than social media sensation Bhuvan Bam. Sharing the photo with his followers on his official Instagram account, Bhuvan showered praises on Varun and called him the best. Sui Dhaga will hit the screens on September 28, 2019.

One rules the big screen while another sets trends on social media and when they meet, it is no short of sheer magic and craziness. Yes, we are talking about none other than Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and social media sensation Bhuvan Bam. As Varun promotes his upcoming film Sui Dhaga along with Anushka Sharma, the actor took some time out of his busy schedule to meet Bhuvan and pose for a selfie. On August 28th, the social media sensation took to his Instagram account to share the photo and it is no short of absolutely amazing. Sharing the photo with his followers, Bhuvan called his ‘Darling’ Varun, the best!

Workwise, Bhuvan Bam rose to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. In recent times, Bhavan has proved that he is not just a great comedian but also a great singer with his songs like Teri Meri Kahani, Sang Hoon Tere and Safar. Meanwhile, Varun will be seen in his upcoming film Sui Dhaga opposite Anushka Sharma. Post Sui Dhaga, Varun will be seen in Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. While Sui Dhaga will hit the screens on September 28, 2018, Kalank is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 19, 2019.

