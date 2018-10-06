Varun Dhawan, who is enjoying the success of his recent release Sui Dhaaga: Made In India opposite Anushka Sharma, unleashed some of his feelings about his career. The actor has no doubt garnered a lot of praises for his role in Sui Dhaaga and now the box-office charts state the same for him.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who gave his fans one of the biggest hits of this year Sui Dhaaga, is now busy basking appreciation for the same. In a recent media interaction, he not only talked about the over-whelming success but also mentioned his feelings about the comments that he has received on his career. The actor expressed how glad he is for all the love coming his way from the audience and said that there was a time when no one used to talk about his acting and now it is getting appreciated by all.

Varun Dhawan was spotted interacting with media at the success meet of his hit film Sui Dhaaga and was accompanied by his co-actors Anushka Sharma, Raghuveer Yadav, Yamini Das and Sawan Tank on October 6 in Mumbai, where he opened up about his career in the public. Listing critically acclaimed movies like Badlapur and October under his belt, Varun Dhawan has become the talk of the town because of his performance in Sui Dhaaga. According to the rumours, people are talking of him standing as a strong competition for National Film Awards too.

ALSO READ: This is what Deepika Padukone said when she saw Ranveer Singh for the first time

Talking about his success, he mentioned how the perspective of the audience has changed towards him in all these years. The handsome hunk said that he does not know how to react when people talk about his work as his career has been a bit funny until now. Further, he explained it saying that when he initiated his career, people called him a chocolate boy and nobody talked about his acting. People would make comments saying that he is in the industry because of his body and now that he has entered the sixth year of his career, people have actually started talking about his performances. He then thanked the audience for encouraging him to this level.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh for a dance on Khalibali and it is absolutely adorable!

Varun Dhawan concluded by saying that he always felt that he is a good actor but it took people some time to realise it. He then expressed that his fans matter a lot to him and that he is genuinely thankful for their appreciation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More