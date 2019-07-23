Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently compared his schedule of films with his dad David Dhawan's films in his good old days. The actor shared a video of David expressing about his hardships during the films. Watch the video here–

Varun Dhawan is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills. The actor loves to step out of his comfort zone and perform beyond expectations. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D with costar Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the actor shared a cute video of his father David Dhawan on Instagram.

In the video, David Dhawan is sharing his experience of shooting in harsh weather in Ooty in odd timings. He added upon saying that working in those terms and conditions was a different experience altogether. Further, in the caption, Varun Dhawan revealed that he also shot for films in fever and thought that to be really difficult. He also said that he always wants to be the hardest worker in the room.

It seems that after listening to his dad’s schedule, the actor thought his schedule to be nothing. On the work front, Varun Dhawan last appeared in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank with costars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur. Though the actor left no stone unturned for the film, it somehow failed to impress the fans.

Check out the video here:

After completing the schedule for Street Dancer 3D, the actor will then appear in the remake of Coolie No 1 and will share the screens for the first time with Sara Ali Khan. Some of his hit films include– Badlapur, ABCD 2, Dishoom, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, October and Sui Dhaaga.

