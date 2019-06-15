Varun Dhawan dismisses wedding rumours with GF Natasha Dalal: Varun Dhawan has dismissed his wedding rumours doing the rounds lately. The actor said that he was not getting married at the end of 2019.

Varun Dhawan dismisses wedding rumours with GF Natasha Dalal: Varun Dhawan and the love of his love, Natasha Dalal, are not getting married anytime soon. The Kalank actor recently put a full stop to all the reports going around claiming the couple will tie the knot in December 2019. The actor clarified that he was not planning to get married at the end of 2019, saying, “I’m not. Do you see a ring?” it has been long since the wedding rumours of the couple have been grabbing headlines. The actor also opened up about his last film, Kalank, that failed to impress the critics and audiences.

The actor said that he was disheartened after the failure of the film, however, he had realised what went wrong and came back out of it stronger. He added that the audience gave the right verdict and nothing else matters. He said that the people loved October and the film received a lot of love, however, the audience didn’t like Kalank, which is why it didn’t do well.

On the work front, Varun is currently working on Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Street Dancer 3D is set to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

Apart from that, director-producer Karan Johar’s one of the most ambitious projects, Takht. A period drama set in the Mughal era, Takht is the story of two brothers. Takht will also feature Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

