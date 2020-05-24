Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday expressed grief over his aunt's demise. The 'Badlapur' actor posted a picture of himself with his aunt on Instagram and wrote, "love you maa si rip."

The ‘Badlapur’ actor posted a picture of himself with his aunt on Instagram and wrote, “love you maa si rip.” Besides that, Dhawan also penned down the Gayatri mantra in the caption to pray for her aunt. Amid lockdown the actor did not get a chance to say a final good bye in a manner he wised to but he pens down the emotions in the best possible ways he could.

Many Bollywood celebrities including actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Nushrat Bharucha, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, and others mourned the demise of the actor’s aunt by commenting on the post. The ‘Student of The Year’ actor is currently staying indoors at his house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown. (ANI)

Varun Dhawan is one of the most charming actors of the current generation and having a huge fan following. Not just the celebrities, his fans also pay their condolences to her aunt and wished rest in a piece for her. Varun Dhawan has been last seen in Street Dancer and got a huge appreciation for his commendable performance although the film did not manage to steal the box office because of it’s lesser impact than ABCD and ABCD 2. ‘

